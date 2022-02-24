Theme Nights and Promotions Announced for the South Bend Cubs 2022 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN -Today the South Bend Cubs announced their giveaway and promotional schedule for the 2022 baseball season, and in less than two weeks, on March 9, single game tickets will go on sale.

This year the Cubs are going as big as they ever have with 16 firework nights, 17 giveaway days, the most weekend home games ever and 25 theme nights that fans will be excited about.

In October, the South Bend Cubs, along with Minor League Baseball, announced a new partnership with Marvel. Beginning in 2022, the South Bend Cubs will host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on July 10 with a special Marvel themed giveaway and an appearance by The Hulk. Then on Sunday, July 31, Four Winds Field will host Marvel Super Hero™ Day. The first 750 kids 12 and under through the gates will receive a pair of Marvel & South Bend Cubs themed socks, courtesy of BuyMeToys & Comics and there will be a special appearance by Black Panther. Both games will feature the South Bend Cubs in Marvel themed jerseys. Fans will be encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero with a special costume contest each day.

May the 14th be with you with the return of Star Wars Night on May 14. Celebrate the iconic franchise with special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs the 501st Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs. The Cubs will also wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Beacon Children's Hospital.

Dino Day returns with Ed's Dinosaurs live, his cast of prehistoric animals and special guests coming to Four Winds Field on June 26 for some family fun.

April includes Autism Awareness Day on April 10 and College Night on April 21. Then the theme nights and group nights kick into full gear with May and June both promoting six theme nights. May features Motorcycle Madness (May 7), Pink in the Park (May 8), Notre Dame Day (May 10), the aforementioned Star Wars Night and Military Appreciation Nights (May 28 and 29). Pink in the Park will also feature a South Bend Cubs pink hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Indiana WIC and Beacon Health Systems. On Military Appreciation Days, active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to the game with Military ID.

The fun continues with a jampacked June. Teachers and school administrators receive two free tickets to Teacher Appreciation Night on June 8 presented by Jordan Automotive Group with a special Wednesday night fireworks show after the game. All American Girls Professional Baseball League Night returns June 9 and along with Pride Night on June 22 where the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a South Bend Cubs pride scarf, courtesy of R Bar.

New for June promotions include PBS Kids Day featuring Molly of Denali on June 21 and the Cubs Wine Walk on June 23. Fans 21 and older can purchase a special Wine Walk ticket package that includes a game ticket, food, South Bend Cubs collectible and sample local wines from around the region. Ticket packages will be available in the coming weeks.

For the first time since 2017, the South Bend Cubs will play on the 4th of July with a rare Monday night game along with South Bend's only Independence Day fireworks show following the game. The rest of July's calendar remains filled with all kinds of adult fun with Tiki Night (July 9) and Craft Beer Night (July 28) plus kid friendly themes like Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger (July 26) Girls Scout Night (July 8) and Scouts BSA Night (July 29).

The final two homestands of the season are in August and September and include Fallen Heroes Night presented by Midland Engineering (August 20), Classic Car Day (August 24), College Night (September 1) and Fan Appreciation Night (September 4).

On top of all the fantastic family fun the 2022 season has in store with theme nights abound, there are also 17 giveaways planned.

Opening Day on Friday, April 8the first 2,000 fans in the gates will go home with a magnet schedule courtesy of Bonnie Menting from State Farm. Just two days later the first 1,000 fans receive a South Bend Cubs fleece blanket powered by Pyrotecnico.

There will be two player bobblehead days, with the first 1,000 fans gifted a free bobblehead on both July 27 and August 31. The bobbleheads will be of two former South Bend Cubs players that will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to Opening Day.

Additional giveaways include a South Bend Cubs t-shirt presented by Toyota (April 20), South Bend Cubs beanie courtesy of South Bend International Airport (April 24 and May 11), SB Cubs logo baseball sponsored by 1st Source Bank (June 12), Cubs trucker hat (June 26 and July 6), and an adult replica jersey presented by Indiana WIC and Beacon Health Systems (August 21).

The South Bend Cubs will also continue to participate in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión program as they become Los Cabritos Maldichos for five games during the 2022 season. Dates, giveaways, and events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Full descriptions of all theme nights can be found at SouthBendCubs.com by clicking on tickets and promotions. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change. Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for April 8 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

