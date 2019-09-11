Chicago Wolves Welcome Back McGinn

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that veteran forward Tye McGinn has signed a Standard Player Contract to return to the team for the 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old McGinn played a crucial role in the Wolves' run to the 2019 Western Conference championship and the Calder Cup Finals. The powerful wing produced 10 goals in the final 20 regular-season games as Chicago rallied to capture the AHL's Central Division title for the third year in a row.

Once in the playoffs, McGinn delivered six goals, seven assists and a team-best +6 plus/minus rating in 22 games to help the Wolves reach the league finals for the seventh time in their 25-year history. McGinn recorded three goals in the Central Division Semifinals against the Grand Rapids Griffins and three more in the Western Conference Finals against the San Diego Gulls.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Fergus, Ontario, native has split the last eight seasons between the AHL and the NHL since being selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

McGinn has posted nine goals and eight assists in 89 NHL games for the Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning. He also owns 98 goals and 85 assists in 373 AHL regular-season games along with 11 goals and 18 assists in 50 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

McGinn and the Wolves open training camp on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Triphahn Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates as head coach Rocky Thompson's squad prepares for the season opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena.

The first 5,000 fans through the doors for the opener receive a 2019 Western Conference champions banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure tickets for Oct. 5 -- or to arrange season-ticket packages and group outings -- visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

