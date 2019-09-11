Sabres Announce Training Camp Roster

September 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the roster for the team's training camp, which begins Thursday, Sept. 12, when players are scheduled to report for testing and physicals. Training camp will be held primarily at KeyBank Center, with sessions on Sunday, Sept. 15, Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27 open to the public.

Training Camp Schedule

All practice times subject to change

Thursday, Sept. 12

Players report for testing and physicals.

Media may attend for select player availability beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the press conference room.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Morning Skate: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Practice: 12 to 1 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo: 7 p.m. (TV: MSG)

Friday, Sept. 13

Gold Group: 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Blue Group: 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Day Off

Saturday, Sept. 14

Blue Group: 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Gold Group: 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23

Practice: 10 to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 (Open to public)

Gold Group: 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Blue Group: 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Practice: 10 to 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 16

Morning Skate: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Practice: 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh: 7 p.m. (Pegula Ice Arena)*

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Morning Skate: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Columbus at Buffalo: 7 p.m. (TV: MSG)

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Morning Skate: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Practice: 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus: 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Sept. 26 (Open to public)

Practice: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Harborcenter)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Day Off

Friday, Sept. 27 (Open to public)

Practice: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Harborcenter)

Thursday, Sept. 19

Blue Group: 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Gold Group: 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Practice: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m. (TV: MSG)

Friday, Sept. 20

Morning Skate: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Practice: 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto: 7 p.m. (TV: MSG)

*Games on Sept. 16 and 17 will be streamed on Sabres.com to viewers inside the Sabres' local broadcast market.

