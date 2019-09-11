Syracuse Crunch Welcome to Town Event at Turning Stone Resort Casino October 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch will hold their annual Welcome to Town event on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino from 6 to 8 p.m. in the atrium of the Exit 33 complex.

This is the first opportunity for fans to meet the 2019-20 Crunch team. Players and coaching staff will be available to meet fans, autograph posters and pose for photos. Along with interacting with the team, fans will have the chance to win door prizes and giveaways courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Syracuse Crunch. The event will also feature DJ entertainment and a cash bar.

The Welcome To Town event will be the first opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their season ticket booklets at the event. Single game tickets will also be available for purchase.

In addition to Welcome to Town, Turning Stone Resort Casino will continue to host Knockout Poker Tournaments on Wednesday, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and the fan-favorite Crunch At Your Service charity dinner on Monday, March 2. Additional details about events hosted by Turning Stone Resort Casino will be announced at a later date.

With a legacy of hosting some of the best sporting events in the country, rivaling many venues in major cities such as Las Vegas, New York City and Miami, Turning Stone Resort Casino has established Upstate New York as a premier destination for live sporting events. Located approximately 30 miles east of Syracuse, Upstate New York's leading destination resort offers world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 dining options, electrifying entertainment, two luxurious spas, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five pristine golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

