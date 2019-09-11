Flames Announce Training Camp Roster
September 11, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2019 training camp. The Flames will do their medicals and testing on Thursday, September 12 th starting at 7:00am at Winsport Canada - media availability will begin at 11:00am. The first on-ice session will be on Friday, September 13 th starting with Team Murzyn at 10:00am followed by Team Otto at 12:15pm at the Scotiabank Saddledome. All on-ice sessions are open for viewing to the public.
The Flames will play eight preseason games (4 home and 4 away). The first preseason game will see the Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game on Monday, September 16 th in Victoria, BC at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre and at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Media are welcome to attend all on-ice sessions. Players will be available upon request following the conclusion of each training day.
The Flames have also released forwards David Kope and Zach Osburn as well as defencemen Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Montana Onyebuchi and Jackson van de Leest of their amateur tryout following prospect camp.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
*Times in MST
Friday, September 13th
10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome
12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome
Saturday, September 14th
10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome
12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome
Sunday, September 15th
10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome
12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome
Monday, September 16th
10:00am Pre-Game Skate Game Group 1 Scotiabank Saddledome
11:15am Pre-Game Skate Game Group 2 Scotiabank Saddledome
12:30pm Practice Non-Game Group Scotiabank Saddledome
7:00pm Game VAN @ CGY Scotiabank Saddledome
8:00pm Game CGY@VAN Save-on-Foods Memorial Center, Victoria, BC
Tuesday, September 17th
DAY OFF
CALGARY FLAMES TRAINING CAMP
September 12 - October 1, 2019
MAIN CAMP ROSTER
By Groups
* indicates PTO
(AHL) - indicates on AHL contract
TEAM MURZYN TEAM OTTO
No. Player
No. Player
32 Gillies, Jon
40 Wolf, Dustin
33 Rittich, David
50 Zagidulin, Artyom
39 Talbot, Cam
70 Schneider, Nick
82 Parsons, Tyler
4 Andersson, Rasmus
6 Davidson, Brandon
5 Giordano, Mark
37 Valiev, Rinat
7 Brodie, TJ
43 Nielsen, Andrew
24 Hamonic, Travis
45 Yelesin, Alexander
26 Stone, Michael
54 Schueneman, Corey (AHL)
47 MacDonald, Andrew*
57 Hamilton, Robert (AHL)
55 Hanifin, Noah
62 Gryba, Eric*
58 Kylington, Oliver
94 Leslie, Zac (AHL)
10 Ryan, Derek
38 Froese, Byron
11 Backlund, Mikael
41 Phillips, Matthew
13 Gaudreau, Johnny
42 Gawdin, Glenn
17 Lucic, Milan
44 Grenier, Alexandre*
21 Smith-Pelley, Devante*
48 Philp, Luke
22 Rieder, Tobias*
49 Pelletier, Jakob
23 Monahan, Sean
51 McKenna, Jeremy (AHL)
27 Czarnik, Austin
52 Kirkland, Justin
28 Lindholm, Elias
53 Robinson, Buddy
29 Dube, Dillon
63 Ruzicka, Adam
36 Rinaldo, Zac*
65 Roman, Milos
67 Frolik, Michael
70 Lomberg, Ryan
77 Jankowski, Mark
75 Tuulola, Eetu
89 Quine, Alan
76 Pospisil, Martin
93 Bennett, Sam
78 Zavgorodniy, Dmitry
86 Morelli, Mason (AHL)
90 Gallant, Alex (AHL)
