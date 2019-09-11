Flames Announce Training Camp Roster

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2019 training camp. The Flames will do their medicals and testing on Thursday, September 12 th starting at 7:00am at Winsport Canada - media availability will begin at 11:00am. The first on-ice session will be on Friday, September 13 th starting with Team Murzyn at 10:00am followed by Team Otto at 12:15pm at the Scotiabank Saddledome. All on-ice sessions are open for viewing to the public.

The Flames will play eight preseason games (4 home and 4 away). The first preseason game will see the Flames take on the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game on Monday, September 16 th in Victoria, BC at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre and at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Media are welcome to attend all on-ice sessions. Players will be available upon request following the conclusion of each training day.

The Flames have also released forwards David Kope and Zach Osburn as well as defencemen Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Montana Onyebuchi and Jackson van de Leest of their amateur tryout following prospect camp.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Times in MST

Friday, September 13th

10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome

12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome

Saturday, September 14th

10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome

12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, September 15th

10:00am Practice Team Murzyn Scotiabank Saddledome

12:15pm Practice Team Otto Scotiabank Saddledome

Monday, September 16th

10:00am Pre-Game Skate Game Group 1 Scotiabank Saddledome

11:15am Pre-Game Skate Game Group 2 Scotiabank Saddledome

12:30pm Practice Non-Game Group Scotiabank Saddledome

7:00pm Game VAN @ CGY Scotiabank Saddledome

8:00pm Game CGY@VAN Save-on-Foods Memorial Center, Victoria, BC

Tuesday, September 17th

DAY OFF

CALGARY FLAMES TRAINING CAMP

September 12 - October 1, 2019

MAIN CAMP ROSTER

By Groups

* indicates PTO

(AHL) - indicates on AHL contract

TEAM MURZYN TEAM OTTO

No. Player

No. Player

32 Gillies, Jon

40 Wolf, Dustin

33 Rittich, David

50 Zagidulin, Artyom

39 Talbot, Cam

70 Schneider, Nick

82 Parsons, Tyler

4 Andersson, Rasmus

6 Davidson, Brandon

5 Giordano, Mark

37 Valiev, Rinat

7 Brodie, TJ

43 Nielsen, Andrew

24 Hamonic, Travis

45 Yelesin, Alexander

26 Stone, Michael

54 Schueneman, Corey (AHL)

47 MacDonald, Andrew*

57 Hamilton, Robert (AHL)

55 Hanifin, Noah

62 Gryba, Eric*

58 Kylington, Oliver

94 Leslie, Zac (AHL)

10 Ryan, Derek

38 Froese, Byron

11 Backlund, Mikael

41 Phillips, Matthew

13 Gaudreau, Johnny

42 Gawdin, Glenn

17 Lucic, Milan

44 Grenier, Alexandre*

21 Smith-Pelley, Devante*

48 Philp, Luke

22 Rieder, Tobias*

49 Pelletier, Jakob

23 Monahan, Sean

51 McKenna, Jeremy (AHL)

27 Czarnik, Austin

52 Kirkland, Justin

28 Lindholm, Elias

53 Robinson, Buddy

29 Dube, Dillon

63 Ruzicka, Adam

36 Rinaldo, Zac*

65 Roman, Milos

67 Frolik, Michael

70 Lomberg, Ryan

77 Jankowski, Mark

75 Tuulola, Eetu

89 Quine, Alan

76 Pospisil, Martin

93 Bennett, Sam

78 Zavgorodniy, Dmitry

86 Morelli, Mason (AHL)

90 Gallant, Alex (AHL)

