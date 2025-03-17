Chicago Stars FC Raises a Glass with Jameson Irish Whiskey in Multi-Year Partnership

March 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars Football Club today named Jameson Irish Whiskey the official Whiskey of Chicago Stars FC in a multi-year partnership running through 2027. Jameson will be the presenting partner of Chicago Stars matchday areas including the Chicago Stars FC Fan Zone, a matchday VIP hospitality space, the Chicago Stars Jameson Patio and the Pub to Pitch program busing fans from Chicagoland bars to select matches to bring Chicago Stars fans together to cheer on the team.

"We are excited to welcome Jameson as our newest partner ahead of the 2025 season," said Sara Arnold, vice president of corporate partnerships, Chicago Stars FC. "This season, we want to find more ways to connect ourselves further with our fans and the city of Chicago. Jameson's support will allow us to find even more fun and interactive ways to build Chicago Stars FC's bond with Chicago's community."

"Soccer is more than just a game- it's a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matters," said Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. "Jameson has always been about creating connections, and partnering with Chicago Stars FC allows us to be right where our fans already are- celebrating the sport they love. We're excited to raise a glass with the Chicago Stars community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to Chicago."

Jameson will also partner with the Chicago Stars to host special activations around the Chicago community during Hispanic Heritage Month in support of the club's ongoing efforts to deepen their connection with the Chicago community.

This season, the Chicago Stars look to build on their 2024 campaign that saw the team return to the NWSL playoffs for the eighth time in club history (second most in the NWSL). Returning to the club this year is: goalkeeper and United States Women's National Team legend, Alyssa Naeher; Mallory Swanson, who scored the gold medal-winning goal for the USWNT in Paris; forward, Ludmila, Olympic silver medalist with Brazil in Paris; Julia Grosso, a dynamic midfielder who helped Canada take home Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics; and a young and energetic core that is looking to establish themselves and the team as one of the marquee franchises in Chicago.

