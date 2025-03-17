San Diego Wave FC Announce Details for 2025 Home-Opener, Presented by PNC Bank

March 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will host the Utah Royals in its 2025 Home-Opener, presented by PNC Bank, this Saturday, March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here.

The first 10,000 fans to enter Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday will receive a limited-edition Wave FC baseball jersey, courtesy of PNC Bank, to kick off the 2025 campaign. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. PT and the baseball jerseys and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Prior to the match, the Wave will host Fan Fest, presented by LaCroix, on the North East lawn outside of the stadium from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. PT. Fan Fest will feature a variety of activities for fans to enjoy including poster making, face painting, hair styling, and photo stations, along with a Game Zone, presented by 24 Hour Fitness, with a Wave FC inflatable soccer game and enclosed panna court. Live entertainment will be presented by San Diego Wave's new In-Stadium Host Megan Reyes and DJ King Marie, who will also perform at halftime, to get fans ready for the Home Opener. A beer garden will also be available for fans aged 21 and older.

Wave FC fans who are Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ members will be able to enter Snapdragon Stadium via the Mileage Plan Member Fast Lane at the Alaska Airlines Gate located at the Southeast entrance. Fans may show their Mileage Plan numbers in the Alaska Airlines app, email, or credit card to utilize the offer. Expedited entry will also be available to Season Ticket Members at the North West gate and the Kaiser Permanente Gate (North East).

Fans can visit the Team Store at Snapdragon Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. PT. The Club just released all new merchandise and the 2025 Jersey Collection which will be the merch-item of the match. Fans can also utilize a special 20% off deal for all in-venue customizations, located at the North West corner of the stadium.

The Wave's pre-game programming will feature a special walkout by The Pack Drumline and singer, songwriter Jules Aurora will perform the national anthem. In honor of PNC presenting the Club's 2025 Home-Opener, Alan Prohaska, PNC Bank Regional President, will take part in the ceremonial coin toss. San Diego's Wave Maker of the match will be women's sports journalist Arielle Chambers.

