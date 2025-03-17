LouCity, Racing Reveal My Morning Jacket Apparel Collaboration by Official League

Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC are excited to unveil an exclusive apparel capsule collection in collaboration with acclaimed Louisville-based rock band My Morning Jacket.

Crafted by lifestyle brand Official League, the gear - available now at LouSoccerStore.com - merges the powerful artistic expressions of My Morning Jacket with the passionate spirit of the city's professional soccer clubs.

Inspired by iconic symbolism and themes found within My Morning Jacket's music and artwork, along with the dynamic energy of LouCity and Racing Lou, each piece in this limited-edition collection celebrates the vibrant cultural tapestry of Louisville. The collection features specially designed apparel reflecting both the band's distinctive aesthetic and the teams' bold identities.

"When Louisville City and Racing Louisville reached out about doing a collaboration with the band, it was a no brainer," said Patrick Hallahan, drummer for My Morning Jacket. "We love the energy they bring to Louisville, and we really tried to capture that energy when designing merchandise together, creating something you wouldn't see at one of their games or one of our concerts - something truly unique."

The LouCity x My Morning Jacket collection includes:

An Official League satin jacket, jersey, scarf, cord baseball cap and dad style baseball cap.

The jersey, satin jacket lining and underbill of the dad hat feature a colorful pattern that is inspired by a jacket that Jim James wears on stage.

All of the items also feature a unique design that includes the mind's eye that is a primary symbol in My Morning Jacket songs.

The Racing Lou x My Morning Jacket collection includes:

An Official League embroidered hoodie, shirsey, scarf, dad style baseball cap and reversible bucket hat.

The shirsey, scarf and bucket hat feature a star pattern that is inspired by the celestial themes that are a part of My Morning Jacket songs and artwork.

Each item also features a design that incorporates the mind's eye with the lashes, but in a totally unique way specific to the Racing Lou collection.

"We're thrilled to bring together music and sports in a way that celebrates Louisville's unique culture," said Kayla Knapp, Director of Marketing and Partnerships at Official League. "My Morning Jacket is an iconic part of Louisville's identity, and pairing them with the city's beloved soccer teams, Louisville City and Racing Louisville, creates something truly special for fans and the community."

To commemorate the launch, My Morning Jacket will attend LouCity's home opener this Saturday, March 22, at Lynn Family Stadium. There, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will present My Morning Jacket with a ceremonial key to the city during a special halftime ceremony in recognition of the band's cultural contributions and deep roots in the city.

Fans are invited to a meet with members of My Morning Jacket prior to kickoff. The meet and greet will be located at Gate 7 at Lynn Family Stadium - near the I Love Tacos location, across from the Rabbit Hole Bar - from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. To participate, fans must provide proof of purchase of an item from the exclusive apparel line. To ensure all fans have the opportunity to meet the band, photos will not be allowed and fans will be limited to two items for autographs.

"We're thrilled to kick off the 2025 season with a collaboration between unique Louisville favorites - My Morning Jacket and our city's pro soccer teams," said Katie Stephenson, the clubs' Senior Director of Merchandise and Licensing. "My Morning Jacket's music has always been in heavy rotation on game days at Lynn Family Stadium, and it's an honor to unite music and soccer fans locally and globally through this carefully curated merchandise collection."

