Chicago Red Stars Announce Roster Updates

September 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have removed defender, Maxi Rall, from the 45-day injury list and have come to a mutual agreement with defender, Sami Feller, to terminate her contract. With these transactions, the Red Stars roster now adheres to the 26-player National Women's Soccer League roster limit.

Rall joined the Red Stars in the offseason from FC Bayern Munich. The German international played and started in 10 matches for the club across all competitions and scored one goal in Red Stars' home opener against Seattle Reign FC March 23 before being placed on the 45-day injury list.

Sami Feller's time with the Red Stars began in 2023 when she joined the club as a non-rostered invitee in the preseason before earning a full contract with the club and playing in one regular-season match. Feller was placed on the season-ending injury list until July 5, 2024. Before her professional career, Feller was a decorated player at the University of Denver, recording 34 goals and 32 assists.

"On behalf of the Red Stars, I'd like to thank Sami for her hard work and dedication to the club," said Chicago Red Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Maxi Rall will be available for selection ahead of the Red Stars' September 21 match against San Diego Wave FC. Tickets to all Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.