Bay FC Weekly

September 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC returns to San Jose riding a three-game unbeaten streak and will play host to league leaders the Orlando Pride on Friday, Sept. 20, at PayPal Park; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on NWSL+ and NBC Sports Bay Area+. Bay FC will host in-person media availability on Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 19, with hybrid availability (Zoom and in-person) on Wednesday, Sept. 18, ahead of this week's match against Orlando. Media unable to participate on Thursday can submit questions via email to ksimons@bayfc.com.

Bay FC (8-11-1, 25pts) earned their first draw in club history, claiming a point on the road with a 1-1 result against the North Carolina Courage on Sept. 13. Bay FC are just the second team to earn points on the road against the Courage in 2024 along with the Pride. Asisat Oshoala notched a goal for a second consecutive game, while Tess Boade provided her second assist of the campaign to help Bay FC earn a road point.

The club enters Week 20 in the eighth and final playoff spot, trailing the Chicago Red Stars in seventh place (26pts) by just a single point and sit just two points off the sixth spot in the table occupied by Portland Thorns FC on 27 points. Friday's match is the second meeting of the 2024 campaign between Bay FC and the Pride. The two teams last squared off on May 11 in Orlando with the NWSL leaders edging Bay FC by a scoreline of 1-0 after converting a penalty kick.

