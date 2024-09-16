NC Courage Grants Release of Defender Maya McCutcheon from National Team Replacement Contract

September 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage has granted defender Maya McCutcheon the release from her national team replacement contract, allowing her to sign with Wellington Phoenix FC of the Australian A-League women.

McCutcheon has been with the team in some capacity since preseason, starting as a non-roster invitee and signing a pair of replacement contracts throughout the season. She was integral to the daily training environment and was rostered several times throughout the season. She signed her latest replacement contract when Riley Jackson and Manaka Matsukubo left for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.