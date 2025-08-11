CHICAGO-MADE Presented by CarMax Featuring Aneesah Morrow

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Episode 2 of MADE presented by CarMax spotlights Connecticut Sun rookie forward Aneesah Morrow. Since beginning her professional career, every moment has echoed the pride of her gritty Chicago upbringing. Watch as she embraces a new pace in Uncasville - without ever losing her edge, her roots, or her lashes.

In Season 3 of MADE, we explore how the WNBA has entered a historic new chapter. This year's cast represents the leading charge. They're pushing the pace, redefining influence, and inspiring a generation through authenticity, talent, and self-expression.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 11, 2025

