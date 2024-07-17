Chicago Fire FC Signs David Poreba to Short-Term Agreement

July 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II midfielder David Poreba (pronounced: poor-EH-buh) to a short-term agreement. Poreba will be available for tonight's MLS regular season road match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

Poreba, 21, is in his first season with Chicago Fire FC II. Currently serving as team captain, Poreba has made 17 appearances (17 starts) with the Fire and leads MLS NEXT Pro with 11 goals in regular season play.

Acquired on Jan. 26, Poreba spent the majority of the 2023 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for Charlotte FC. In 29 appearances (27 starts), the Chicago native recorded six goals and five assists. He led the team with five assists, while his six goals were the third-most for the club in 2023. Prior to his tenure in North Carolina, Poreba was also a former member of the Chicago Fire Academy, where he spent three seasons before joining Chicago FC United.

This is Poreba's third short-term agreement of the 2024 MLS regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs midfielder David Poreba to a Short-Term Agreement from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: David Poreba (poor-EH-buh)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 1, 2002

Hometown: Lake Zurich, Ill.

Birthplace: Chicago

Citizenship: USA, Poland

Last Club: Stal Mielec

