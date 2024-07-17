Sage Hill Investors and Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking for New Headquarters

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Sage Hill Investors (SHI) and Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today celebrated the groundbreaking at 1620 Riverfront Parkway, the future headquarters of CFC with over 65,000 sq. ft., including retail, office, apartments, restaurant space, and a rooftop bar.

The development is currently dubbed "Project Starball" as a nod to the central design element of CFC's logo since 2009.

"Launching a development such as this in our own backyard lines up with the growth of Chattanooga Football Club as well as a very strategic investment we can all feel good about," CFC Owner and President of Sage Hill Investors, Davis Grizzard said. "It's for Chattanooga's team, for our city, and for this neighborhood."

CEO of CFC Alton Byrd said: "This event and this project speaks to a very bright future for Chattanooga Football Club and the trajectory we are on for our first teams, our academy, our staff, and our partners."

First announced in May, the project quickly broke ground after a year of planning. This comes on the heels of CFC joining the Major League Soccer enterprise in November when it became an independent club of MLS NEXT Pro.

"As we continue to work tirelessly to build our league, CFC is part of our foundation," said ¬â¹ ¬â¹Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro.

Mayor of Chattanooga and CFC Co-founder Tim Kelly was also in attendance and gave remarks on the significance of the development for the future of the city and club.

Project Starball is walking distance to the home field for CFC, Finley Stadium, and will include office space for the club's staff and coaches, apartments for the players, a training facility, retail space, restaurant and a rooftop bar.

The project's major partners are FTC Development, River Street Architecture, and Modus Build. The development is expected to be completed in January 2026.

