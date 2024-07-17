Chattanooga FC Edged by Core in Battle of the Independents

July 17, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Chattanooga FC travelled to face Carolina Core FC in High Point for the first time, and fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Captain Alex McGrath scored his fifth goal of the season, but it proved to be a late consolation as the Core scored in each half. Carolina were awarded a penalty kick late in the first half, which was converted by center-back Ibrahim Covi, and Jacob Evans scored the Core's second on the evening midway through the second half.

There were three changes to the starting line-up from the previous match at Philadelphia Union II. Jude Arthur, Andres Jimenez Aranzazu and Jonathan Burke came in for Milo Garvanian, Jesse Williams and Jean Antoine.

"I thought we started the game well," said Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood. "We had a couple of dangerous chances early on. We got a penalty against us-I didn't have a great look at it, so I can't really comment on it. The referee called it, so that's what it is. We went through a bad stretch after the penalty; they could've got a second goal, but we came back and finished the half well. We made a mistake for their second goal and that made it difficult. We made some changes that helped us, and we got a late goal and created some decent chances. We had much more quality chances tonight; probably some of the best chances we've created in awhile, in terms of abundance. Their goalkeeper made some big saves. We just need to stop making simple mistakes. We're hurting ourselves right now."

The result sees CFC remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table on 28 points.

CFC now looks forward to returning to Finley Stadium in Matchweek 19 with a Southeast Division match against Orlando City B on Saturday July 27th at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now.

GALLERY: Chattanooga FC at Carolina Core FC, July 17, 2024

Box Score:  

Carolina Core FC (5W-7L-4D, 3SOW, 22 pts. - 11th in East) - Chattanooga FC (6W-6L-6D, 4SOW, 28 pts. - 4th in East) 

Truist Point | High Point, N.C.

Attendance: 3,152

Weather: Sunny, 92 degrees

Final score:

CCFC: 2

CFC: 1

Scoring summary:

36' (penalty): Covi - CCFC

65': Evans - CCFC

88': McGrath - CFC

Stats (CCFC/CFC):

Possession: 59% / 41%

xG: 1.47+pk / 1.52

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on goal: 5 / 4

Blocked shots: 1 / 3

Total passes: 518 / 446

Passing accuracy percentage: 89.6 / 87.9

Corners: 1 / 4

Total crosses: 3 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 3 / 3

Clearances: 4 / 3

Fouls: 13 / 20

Discipline:

15' - Caution: CCFC - Cambindo (yellow card)

33' - Caution: CFC - Kwak (yellow card)

54' - Caution: CFC - Watson (yellow card)

62' - Caution: CFC - Jimenez Aranzazu (yellow card)

Line-ups:

CCFC starters: Alex Sutton; Aryeh Miller, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Carlos Mario Diaz (Jonathan Bazaes - 80'), Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo, Jathan Juarez (Jesus Orejuela - 87'); Jacob Evans (Luis Lugo - 90+4'), Derek Cuevas; Josuha Rodriguez (David "Pachi" Polanco - 80').

Substitutes not used: Robert Bailey, Drake Hadeed, Papa Ndoye, Federico Stachuk, Yekeson Subah

Head Coach: Roy Lassiter

CFC starters: Jonathan Burke; Farid Sar-Sar, Anatolie Prepelita, Duvan Viafara (Joseph Perez - 67'); Callum Watson (Milo Garvanian - 74'), Jude Arthur, Andres Jimenez Aranzazu, Alex McGrath; Minjae Kwak (Luis Garcia Sosa - 51'), Mehdi Ouamri (Jalen James - 74'), Taylor Gray.

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Logan Brown, Ethan Koren

Head Coach: Rod Underwood

