Chicago Dogs Announce "Can You Pass the Mustard" on May 28 Opening Day

April 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs, along with Chief Condiment, Squeeze, will set another world record when they "Pass the Mustard" during the Chicago Dogs' May 28 home opener. Every fan in attendance on opening day will receive a commemorative mustard costume courtesy of the Chicago Dogs. In conjunction with Vienna Beef, all fans in attendance will also receive a full squeeze bottle of Vienna Yellow Mustard. One lucky fan will be chosen to throw out the first pitch and acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem.

"The Chicago Dogs 2021 season will be our most exciting season ever," said Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter. "We look forward to showcasing the continued growth and success of our team led by Butch Hobson, as well as unveiling new promotions that will surprise and delight our fans including another epic opening night spectacle."

Fans can guarantee their seat to opening day through a variety of season ticket packages. Plans are available now at TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. Prices vary based on seat selection.

Following a successful 2020 season with fans, the Dogs have an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan for Impact Field that is regularly updated in accordance with CDC and state guidelines. The team will continue to provide a safe, healthy and fun experience for everyone.

