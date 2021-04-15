Carson Wentz to Host AO1 Charity Softball Game at Newman on June 26

April 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation will host its second Charity Softball Game at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, June 26, 2021. This event comes after the 2020 Charity Softball Game was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The event will feature Carson Wentz, quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, and former North Dakota State University football players competing in a home run derby and nine-inning game. Full rosters will be announced at a later date.

Stadium gates open at 6 p.m. CT, the home run derby will begin at 7 p.m. with the game to follow at 8 p.m., and the evening will conclude with postgame fireworks. The event will also feature a silent auction with a variety of autographed items and fan experiences. In addition, merchandise from the AO1 Foundation will be for sale.

"This event is definitely a highlight of my summer," said Carson Wentz, president of the AO1 Foundation. "It was a tough decision to cancel last year's game. However, I'm excited to be able to host this event once again, and I'm looking forward to a great turnout on June 26."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, May 3, and will be available online at ao1foundation.org or at the Newman Outdoor Field ticket office. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the office at 701-235-6161.

Ticket sales will open at the full 4,513-seat capacity of Newman Outdoor Field. However, the AO1 Foundation will continue to monitor guidelines from the CDC, the North Dakota Department of Health, and Fargo Cass Public Health to ensure all relevant safety precautions and requirements are met.

A total of 4,428 fans attended the first Charity Softball Game on June 26, 2019, which raised more than $200,000 in support of the foundation's ministries. Esley Thorton was the home run derby champion, and Team Offense secured a come-from-behind victory over Team Defense, 21-16.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.