Chicago Dogs Announce 2020 Season Schedule and Daily Home Game Specials

June 30, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce their 30-game home schedule and special promotional offerings for the team's 2020 season. The season will kick off Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. for a three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Every fan in attendance on opening night will receive a commemorative bobblehead of legendary Chicago sports coach Mike Ditka donning a Chicago Dogs-inspired sweater. Acclaimed vocalist Wayne Messmer will perform the National Anthem. Coach Ditka will return to Impact Field for the Chicago Dogs' 2021 home opener to co-manage the team alongside Butch Hobson.

The Chicago Dogs' 2020 season home game schedule is available here.

"We look forward to welcoming both baseball and fans back to Impact Field this summer. We've built a great promotional calendar for the season where each of our 30 home games will be a special event," said Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter. "On opening day, we'll celebrate legendary coach Mike Ditka and look forward to having him back at Impact Field next year."

Season-long daily specials for 2020 Chicago Dogs home games are outlined below.

Friends & Family Tuesdays: beginning Tuesday, July 14, a special four-person ticket package will be offered starting at $36. The package includes four tickets to a Tuesday Chicago Dogs home game, four Chicago Dogs branded hats and a voucher for a large Moretti's pizza.

Wiener Wednesdays: a Wednesday game ticket purchase grants fans all-you-can-eat hot dogs as the Chicago Dogs play as the "Chicago Wieners" in specially-branded uniforms.

Thirsty Thursdays: $2 Miller cans available thanks to Chicago Dogs sponsor Miller Coors.

Happy Fridays: Gates to the ballpark open at 5 p.m. and fans can enjoy a variety of beer and food "happy hour" specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. alongside live music from the School of Rock. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a free giveaway item. Below is the giveaway schedule.

Friday, July 17: Ketchup mascot bobblehead

Friday, July 24: Chicago Dogs branded baseball hat

Friday, August 21: Chicago Dogs branded t-shirt

Friday, August 28: Chicago Dogs 2020 team photo

Theme Night Saturdays: Saturday themed games include:

Saturday, July 18: "Superhero Night"

Saturday, July 25: "Caddyshack Night" celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic film in partnership with Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant

Saturday, August 22: "Jimmy Buffet Night"

Saturday, August 29: "Star Wars Night"

Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; and $3 bottomless soft drinks.

Rosemont's Impact Field will be open at limited capacity for the Chicago Dogs' 2020 season home games in accordance to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois' reopening plan. The Chicago Dogs are committed to keeping its fans, team and staff safe. The team has implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 action plan containing several new health and sanitation protocols as they prepare to welcome fans back to Impact Field. The full plan is available at TheChicagoDogs.com/COVID-19.

Tickets to Chicago Dogs home games can be purchased by visiting TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets, six-game and 12-game packages are available. Premium seating opportunities are also available at Impact Field's luxury suites and Rivers Stadium Club. Single-game tickets for the Rivers Stadium Club are available for $85 per person and includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Groups of 15 or more will receive a commemorative Chicago dogs hat for each member of their group with a group ticket purchase.

For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 30, 2020

Chicago Dogs Announce 2020 Season Schedule and Daily Home Game Specials - Chicago Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.