Chattanooga Reignite Rivalry in Round 6 against Knoxville

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Following back-to-back matches at home, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will face One Knoxville at Regal Stadium this Saturday, July 20th for the sixth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The clubs previously met at CHI Memorial Stadium in the first round of the intraleague tournament with Knoxville taking a close 1-0 victory. Chattanooga has yet to face One Knox in league play, but will travel once more to Knoxville for the first League One match on August 16th and will host the final meetings of the intrastate rivals on October 5th for the penultimate home match of the season.

Chattanooga last faced Charlotte Independence on Tuesday, July 16th, for the second match in four days at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Jacks managed a late first half goal after a slower first 45 minutes to take a 1-0 lead just before halftime. The second half featured significantly more action as the sides traded opportunities up and down the field. The Independence found additional luck as a ball bounced off of Declan Watters and past TJ Bush for their second goal.

As the match grew physically more intense, Chevone Marsh was awarded a penalty kick after a hard collision with Rayan Djedje and the subsequent protest from Nick Spielman sent Spieman off and put Charlotte down to ten men; however, the Charlotte keeper would make the save on the penalty kick to prevent the Red Wolves from cutting into the lead. Chattanooga would maintain majority possession through the end of the match and lead in shots, but would remain goalless by the final whistle.

Knoxville most recently competed against Northern Colorado Hailstorm at home on July 13th. Following a scoreless first half that featured only four shots, all of which were in Colorado's favor, the Hailstorm continued to angle for a goal and collected the next five shots. Knoxville finally managed their first shot of the game in the 69th minute. Knoxville would get the man advantage in the 78th minute as Hailstorm's Rendon was shown a straight red. The only goal of the contest would come in stoppage time with a goal from Giovanni Calixtro and, while Colorado added four additional shots before the whistle, One Knox would walk away with the three points.

The Red Wolves will play once more on the road on July 27th against Union Omaha to return to league play and return home to face Central Valley Fuego on Saturday, August 3rd. The match will feature live music as the Red Wolves celebrate 125 years of the local Coca-Cola bottling anniversary. Tickets are on sale now.

MENSAH NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK, WATTERS AND GOMEZ PICK UP HONORS

At the conclusion of a busy Week 14 for the Red Wolves, Ropapa Mensah was named Player of the Week. He recorded a brace against the Richmond Kickers on July 13th in his first start in just over a month in the 3-1 victory for Chattanooga. Declan Watters and Omar Gomez also picked up nominations to the Team of the Week for their performances as well.

GOMEZ, COUTINHO EXPECTED TO MISS MATCH IN KNOXVILLE

Omar Gomez and Lucas Coutinho will be unavailable for this week's match due to lower body injuries. Coutinho did not appear in the Red Wolves' matches against Charlotte Independence and Richmond Kickers.

The two join Richard Renteria and Jonny Filipe on the injured list.

WATCHING FROM CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga Red Wolves fans will be watching this match from Jonathan's Grille, the official pub partner of the Red Wolves.

