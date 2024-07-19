Lexington SC to Travel to Madison for USL Jägermeister Cup Fixture

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC defender Modesto Mendez

(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Jacob Bramley) Lexington SC defender Modesto Mendez(Lexington Sporting Club, Credit: Jacob Bramley)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to hit the road for Wisconsin to face off with Forward Madison FC back in USL Jägermeister Cup action. The contest is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET from Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wis.

Lexington SC (3-1-1-0, 11 points) is coming off a 2-1 loss in USL League One play against Tormenta FC. In Jagermeister Cup action, however, Lexington most recently pulled off a road heist, stealing all three points from Greenville Triumph SC inside Paladin Stadium on the campus of Furman University. The Greens currently reside in first place in the Central Division.

Forward Madison FC (3-2-0-0, 9 points) has suffered back-to-back losses both in USL League One play and USL Jagermeister Cup action, falling on the road against Richmond Kickers (USL-L1) and One Knoxville SC (USL Cup). Madison currently resides in third place in the Central Division.

The match will be streaming live on ESPN+.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC will be facing off with Forward Madison FC for the SIXTH time in club history. Counting league results, Madison won the last battle, handily defeating the Greens in Madison. In cup action, however, it is the scrappy Greens with the upper hand, having defeated the Mingos inside Toyota Stadium earlier this year after a late winner from Kaelon Fox. Madison holds the all-time advantage 2-1-2.

Lexington SC's first ever club point came against Forward Madison in the club's inaugural home opener inside Toyota Stadium on April 8, 2023. Prior to that meeting, Lexington had struggled to find a win, losing at rivals One Knoxville SC after a red card and then traveling to face two current USL Championship squads in North Carolina FC and Louisville City FC.

Lexington SC has a new man in charge for the 2024 season with Darren Powell taking the reins for the club from interim head coach Nacho Novo. Sam Stockley, the club's first gaffer, remains in his sporting director role, overseeing all men's and boy's soccer with the club.

Michael Agboola and David Loera are both eligible to play for Lexington SC in Madison, though it is uncertain regarding whether the pair will and in what capacity if so. Both have been sidelined with injury for the majority of the season, with Agboola suffering a preseason exhibition injury and Loera going down against Greenville Triumph SC in late March. Unsurprisingly, this will be the first game of the season both are eligible to play at the same time.

Christian Chaney is the man to watch for Madison. Chaney, who has found the net a staggering seven times this season across all competitions, is a lethal scoring threat for the Mingos. In all three games in Madison against Lexington, the Greens have allowed a minimum of two goals each time - a minimum of three twice - so limiting the scoring chances is pivotal to defeating the home side. In fact, in Lexington's only current victory over Madison the key was limiting offense, with Fox's lone goal being enough thanks to a shutout by Amal Knight and the back line. With defense of the utmost importance, shutting down Madison's No. 1 scoring threat in Chaney is of the essence.

