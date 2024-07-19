Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign USL Championship Center Back Michael Knapp

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have announced the signing of center back Michael Knapp to the squad for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval.

Knapp most recently played for USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC Toros in the 2023 season in which he registered seven appearances and one goal with an 80% tackle rate. Prior to his time with RGV, he spent two seasons with then-USL Championship side New York City Red Bulls II with 43 appearances and 29 starts across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording 62.7% and 53.8% tackle rate, respectively.

His pre-professional experience includes five appearances with then-NPSL FC Motown and collegiate play for Montclair State University where he was awarded the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year award. Knapp also played in the New York Red Bulls academy and U23 squad preceded by prep soccer at Bloomfield High School.

"Michael is an important signing for us," says Head Coach Scott Mackenzie. "We knew we needed to improve defensively and his signing is an important move in that direction. He gives us a competitive edge and a mobility that we needed to add in central areas He brings great experience with over 50 USL Championship appearances, but is also young and hungry to continue to grow and improve. We expect him to come in and impact immediately."

