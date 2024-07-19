Get to Know Our Opponent: Richmond Kickers

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville faces Richmond in this sixth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The teams played each other in the first round of the cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams are in Group 1 in the cup, with Greenville leading with nine points and Richmond sitting in third with seven.

This is the season's third meeting between the clubs, with the first match being a draw and the second being a 1-0 win for Greenville. With both teams losing their previous regular season matches, they will look to gain momentum with a win in the Jägermeister Cup.

Player to Watch

Adrian Billhardt- Billhardt is in his first season with the Kickers, where he leads the team with four goals scored through 11 appearances. The German midfielder utilizes both speed and finesse to find goal-scoring opportunities, which he makes count. The 26-year-old plays with veteran experience and has been able to make an immediate impact for the club.

Nil Vinyals- Vinyals is another veteran midfielder for Richmond who has been with the club since 2021. He excels when making plays in the open field and uses smart playmaking to create opportunities for his teammates. He leads the club in assists with three and has created 23 chances, proving to be a threat to opposing defenses due to his passing skills.

USL Jägermeister Cupdate

The Triumph currently leads Group 1 with nine points, while Charlotte and Richmond both have 7 points, and Tormenta sits in last place in the group with 3. The Triumph has been successful when playing in the cup, emphasizing goal-scoring and attacking soccer. If Triumph can continue to succeed in the group stage, then they will make it to the knockout stage against the other group winners and the team that has the most goals scored in group play while not being a group winner. Currently, the teams that will make it to the knockout stage are the Triumph, Lexington SC, Northern Colorado, and Omaha. Don't forget to spin the USL Jägermeister Cup wheel to win a Jägermeister and team prize pack here!

Match #13 Info- Richmond Kickers (RIC) vs Greenville Triumph (GVL)

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: City Stadium, 3201 Maple Ave, Richmond, VA 23221

Watch: ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.