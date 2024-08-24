Charlotte Independence vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence Video
Juan Carlos Obregon Jr. notched his league-leading 11th goal of the season after Clay Dimick and Omar Ciss had scored first-half goals to lead the Charlotte Independence to a 4-0 victory against Central Valley Fuego FC, solidifying their place at the top of the League One standings.
