Charlotte Independence Add Goalkeeper Drew Romig for 2025 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence announced today goalkeeper Drew Romig will join the club's 2025 roster. The Virginia native spent last season with USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC.

"We are excited to add Drew to our goalkeeping corps. Drew is an ambitious, young goalkeeper with strong experience in both the Championship and League One," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Most importantly, his technical abilities fit with our style of play and he is a quality character and positive locker room influence."

Romig started in six games for South Georgia in 2023, finishing 12th in the league in saves with 31. Prior to joining South Georgia, Romig spent two seasons with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC, recording six clean sheets and making 24 starts.

"I'm beyond excited to join Charlotte Independence this year. It's a privilege to be part of this incredible organization, and I'm ready for the challenge of contributing to the team's success this season," expressed Romig. "I can't wait to meet all the amazing fans, call the great city of Charlotte home, and help bring a championship to this community. I'm looking forward to competing every day in training, meeting my teammates, and getting to work!"

In the summer of 2021, Romig joined South Georgia Tormenta FC 2 in the USL League Two. Romig had a sterling record of 12-1-2 with seven clean sheets, earning USL League Two National Team of the Year and USL League Two Southern Conference Team of the Year honors.

Romig finished his college career at Belmont University, winning a combined 18 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Romig earned SoCon All-Tournament Team honors twice and made the NCAA D1 Men's South All-Region First Team. In 2021, Romig won SoCon Defensive Player of the month twice.

Romig started his college career with the Tar Heels from 2016-2019. Romig appeared in eight games as a Tar Heel, including two ACC Championships and NCAA College Cup appearances.

The 2025 USL League One Season begins on Saturday, March 15 for the Jacks as they host long-time rivals Richmond Kickers at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 2025 Season Ticket Deposits are available now for just $25 per seat. This year, the club also introduced a new Lil' Jacks Kids Season Ticket which includes all 17 home games starting at just $100.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets for more information.

