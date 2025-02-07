Kicking off a New Era of Connectivity

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, Texas - Texoma FC proudly announces 360 Broadband as an official kit sponsor for the club's inaugural 2025 season.

As a provider committed to bridging the digital divide, 360 Broadband's mission is to support local communities by delivering fast, reliable internet to homes and businesses across Oklahoma and Texas. This partnership reflects both organizations' shared dedication to connection, teamwork, and growth-whether on the field or through seamless digital connectivity. 360 Broadband and Texoma FC are laying the foundation for a stronger, more connected future for the Texoma region.

"Texoma FC isn't just about soccer-it's about bringing people together," said Simon Keizer, CEO of Texoma FC. "Partnering with 360 Broadband means we're working alongside a company that shares our vision for strengthening the bonds within our community, both through sport and technology."

"This collaboration goes beyond a logo on a jersey," added Ben Watson President of Texoma FC. "It's a commitment to building opportunities and fostering connections across our region. We're proud to stand with 360 Broadband as we begin this exciting journey."

Based in Durant, Oklahoma, with offices in Leonard, Texas, 360 Broadband provides affordable, reliable voice, data, and related services to homes and businesses throughout Oklahoma and Texas. 360 Broadband is committed to bridging the digital divide and enhancing connectivity in rural and underserved areas by utilizing a hybrid network of fiber elements and wireless towers.

"At 360 Broadband, we believe that strong communities are built on connection-both on and off the field," said Kris McElroy, CEO of 360 Broadband. "Partnering with Texoma FC aligns perfectly with our mission to empower local communities through reliable, high-speed internet. Just as Texoma FC brings people together through the love of the game, we're committed to bringing people together through seamless connectivity across Oklahoma and Texas."

Texoma FC will begin its inaugural USL League One season on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas. Join us as we begin a new era of connection and community!

