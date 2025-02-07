Forward Madison Launches Black History Month Collaboration Scarf

February 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: In celebration of Black History Month, Forward Madison has teamed up with the club's independent Black supporter groups, the Featherstone Flamingos, to launch a limited-edition FMFC Black History Month scarf. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will benefit the Progress Center for Black Women, which aims to offer sisterhood, coworking, and education to black women in the Madison area and beyond.

The scarf features the Featherstone Flamingos' official logo on both the front and back. The design also utilizes the colors of the Pan-African flag on both sides of the scarf, tying together all four colors with the Featherstone Flamingos' own designs.

"Featherstone is proud to announce the release of our exclusive Black History Month scarf, created in collaboration with Forward Madison FC," said co-founder of Featherstone Flamingos, April Kigeya. "This unique piece not only celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of the Black community but also supports ongoing progress, with 25% of all proceeds benefiting the Progress Center for Black Women. The Center is dedicated to empowering Black women through sisterhood, coworking spaces, and educational programs. By purchasing this scarf, you're not only honoring history but also contributing to a brighter future."

The Featherstone Flamingos will also be hosting a Kickback fundraising event at the Aftershock Arcade on February 21st from 6:30-9:30 PM. The event will allow people to learn more about Featherstone's goals and help raise funds for Featherstone to continue working within the Madison community to support local black-run organizations.

