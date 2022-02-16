Charleston Dirty Birds Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds release their full promotional schedule for the 2022 season, which is packed with Giveaway Nights, Megablast Fireworks, $1 Beer Nights and so much more.

There are 14 Giveaway Nights on the schedule, primarily taking place every Friday game, including three t-shirts, a youth replica jersey, a Hawaiian shirt and six different giveaway hats. 14 Megablast Fireworks shows every Saturday home game, select Thursdays and Sunday, July 3rd. Fans will be able to enjoy $1 beer every Thursday (excluding April 28th) and the Charlies will take the field for Throwback Thursday on select Thursday Night games.

"Our focus is always on the fans when building a promotional schedule but this season we wanted them to really be excited to come to the ballpark. We have worked hard as a team to make these promos come to life and I think the fans are going to have even more reasons to come out and be a Dirty Bird this season" said Lindsey Webb, Director of Entertainment for the Dirty Birds.

New to the schedule is Buy One Get One Free Beer and Hotdogs and $1 Baseball Bingo presented by AARP every Tuesday where fans will be able to play baseball bingo throughout the game. Every Wednesday is Winning Scratch off Wednesday presented by Elk City Auto Spa and Steak Escape. Fans will receive a scratch off as they enter the gates of Appalachian Power Park with miscellaneous winning prizes on every scratch off.

Click here for the full 2022 Promotional Schedule: https://bit.ly/3sEyR92

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

