2022 Ducks Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have announced that individual game tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale!

All fans who order tickets today will be entered into a raffle to win an exclusive Ducks experience during the season. Each ticket purchased will count as one entry into the raffle. Experiences include:

Owner's Luxury Suite for Opening Night (April 22)

Ceremonial First Pitch on Fan Appreciation Day (September 15)

Join Wally Backman for pregame lineup card exchange

Pregame On-Field Photo Opportunity

Lew Ford Pregame Meet and Greet

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for individual Ducks games during the upcoming season are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Tickets can be purchased online. Fans can also get their tickets by calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The 2022 preliminary promotional schedule has been announced and can be viewed.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

