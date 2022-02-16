High Point Rockers Sign 1B Zander Wiel

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Zander Wiel, a power-hitting first baseman who spent the last seven years in the Minnesota Twins organization, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2022 season.

Wiel, who is represented by the SoBro Agency of Nashville, is a 6-3, 220-pound first baseman who hit 68 homers and drove in 308 runs in his seven seasons with the Twins. He compiled a .261 batting average with 128 doubles and 22 triples as a professional. In 2019, the 29-year old slammed 40 doubles to go with his .254 batting average, 24 home runs and 78 RBI. His 40 doubles were the second-most in all of Class AAA baseball and his 69 extra base hits ranked seventh.

In 2018, Wiel was second in the Southern League with a .311 batting average while ranking third in the league with an on-base percentage of .382, sixth with 27 doubles and eighth with 120 base hits. In 2017, Wiel was second in the Florida State League with 67 RBI and finished third with 30 doubles.

"Signing Zander is a great move for our team," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "He nearly led all of AAA baseball in doubles in 2019 and was in the top seven in extra base hits. He had an incredible year. He is a run producer who will score a lot of runs and drive in a lot as well. By joining the Rockers, this is a chance for Zander to put up some big numbers. He was bothered by a lower body injury all of last year and when he is healthy, he is a really outstanding player."

Wiel played in just 11 games in 2021 due that injury. He was injured in early May while playing with St. Paul and was out of action until starting his rehab in mid-August with the Twins' Florida Complex League club.

Wiel, a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was a 12th round pick of the Twins in 2015 after a stellar career at Vanderbilt. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2013 and helped the Commodores win the College World Series over Virginia in 2014. In 173 career games at Vanderbilt, Wiel hit .292 with 25 homers and 139 RBI.

The Rockers will open the 2022 campaign at home at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

