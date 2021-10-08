Charleston Dirty Birds Fly into the Playoffs

(Charleston, WV) The Charleston Dirty Birds have clinched a playoff birth in their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League with a victory over the York Revolution, last night, to secure the South Division, Second Half Champion with an impressive league leading second half record of 36-21. The Dirty Birds will face off against the South Division, First Half Champion, Lexington Legends, in a best of three series starting Monday, October 11 at Appalachian Power Park. Gates will open at 5:30 with first pitch scheduled for 6:05. The game will include post game fireworks, get your tickets now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Dirty Birds are also offering free ticket vouchers to fans that want to travel to Lexington for game two, Tuesday, October 12th and game three, October 13th (if necessary), compliments of Appalachian Power.

"Our entire organization is thrilled for the players, coaches and fans that we are able to continue our season and possibly emerge champions as the Dirty Birds playing in our first season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball," said Dirty Birds President Chuck Domino.

Should the Dirty Birds win that series, they will face one of three teams that are battling for the final playoff spot in the North Division, for the Championship Series, which Charleston will host game three through five, in the best of five series. Potential playoff games would be Monday, October 18th 6:05 , Tuesday, October 19th 6:05 (if necessary) and Wednesday, October 20th 6:05 (if necessary).

The Dirty Birds outfielder, Teodoro Martinez is in the top five in batting average with .342, as Lexington has three players in the top five in home runs and Dirty Birds pitcher Arik Sikula is in the top five in wins and strike outs and joins pitcher Elih Villanueva in the top five for lowest ERA. The first round series should be an exciting event for the whole family. Get your tickets now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

