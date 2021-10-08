Playoff Baseball Returns to Charleston Monday, October 11th

The Charleston Dirty Birds have clinched a playoff birth in their Inaugural Season in the Atlantic League with a victory over the York Revolution. Last night, the Dirty Birds secured the Southern Division, Second Half Champion spot with an impressive league leading second half record of 36-21. The Dirty Birds will face off against the South Division First Half Champion, the Lexington Legends in a best of three series starting Monday, October 11 at Appalachian Power Park.

Details About The Game:

Date: Monday October 11th, 2021

First Pitch: 6:05 PM

Gates: 5:30 PM

Location: Appalachian Power Park

