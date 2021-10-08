Carl Brice Dominates in 6-2 Win

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs entered their final weekend of the regular season on Friday night with the first of a four game series against the Lexington Legends. Carl Brice (W, 5-5) struggled with command early, but a small adjustment led him to the much needed 6-2 win for the Blue Crabs.

An early sacrifice fly by Jose Briceno gave Lexington a 1-0 lead in the first inning, which was quickly answered by a Zach Collier two run home run in the bottom half. Silva got in the mix with a two-run blast for himself in the fourth inning to give the Crabs a 4-1 lead.

Collier had some extra sting in his bat tonight, going yard for a second time in the fifth with a solo home run. One more run was scored the rest of the way for both teams, due to a throwing error from relief pitcher Dalton Geekie in the seventh inning and an RBI single by Michael Baca in the eighth.

Brice was pulled after the sixth, tossing his first quality start of the season. Brice allowed one run, one hit, while striking out four and walking six. Geekie, Endrys Briceno, and Mat Latos combined to offer up just one run in the final three innings to close down the victory.

With York and Long Island matching up against each other tonight, Southern Maryland will be behind just one of those teams entering tomorrow's double header.

