Charge to Tip off 2024-25 NBA G League Season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 PM ET

October 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge will begin their 2024-25 NBA G League season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 9 against the Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) at 12:00 PM ET with the following four home games (Nov. 10, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 5) also scheduled to play at the home of the Cavs. The team's first game at the historic Public Auditorium is scheduled for Friday, December 13 when they welcome the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) at 7:00 PM ET.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for both venues and view the 2024-25 promotional schedule beginning on Friday, October 11 at 12:00 PM ET by visiting www.clevelandcharge.com.

In June, Rock Entertainment Group (REG) in collaboration with the City of Cleveland announced a multi-year partnership to renovate and assign the Cleveland Public Auditorium as the Cleveland Charge's brand-new home court. Players and fans will experience a blend of Public Hall's ornate detail and history fused with the "Charged Up" game experience Cleveland fans love that will create a unique venue like no other in the NBA G League.

The new home of the Cleveland Charge will boast a vast floor space for enhanced courtside seating, exclusive premium spaces and upgraded fan zones. Behind the scenes, several back-of-house facilities and amenities will be upgraded to ensure a world class team experience, including brand new home/visitor locker rooms, new home/visitor training rooms, and a state-of-the-art new weight room.

"The Cleveland Charge are beyond excited to be opening our fourth season in downtown Cleveland for the 24-25 season. Our early season games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will continue to connect the Charge and the Cavs as we eagerly await the Charge's 'Grand Opening Weekend' at Public Hall on December 13 and 14, said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties. 'Our new home inside Cleveland's historic landmark will create an unrivaled atmosphere for our fans and players alike. Coupled with our expanded broadcast coverage of the Charge on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, this season promises to be our best yet."

This season, fans can cheer on the players from home on the newly unveiled Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) where many Cleveland Charge regular season home games will be aired live; get charged up by tuning into channel 22.1 for free over-the-air broadcasts and soon available via cable, satellite and internet streaming providers. Live coverage on RESN begins with the season opener on Saturday November 9 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with the full RESN broadcast schedule to be announced closer to the start of the season.

RESN will also debut a new bi-weekly show, CHARGE FAST BREAK, hosted by play-by-play announcer Scott Zurilla, taking viewers behind the scenes both on- and off-the- NBA G-League court.

