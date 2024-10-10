2024-25 Player Profile: Trey Alexander
October 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
Trey Alexander (born May 2, 2003) is a 6-foot-4 guard originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Heritage Hall School where he averaged 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game as a senior. Alexander was also named the 2020-2021 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year. That year he was also named The Oklahoman's Super 5 All-State First Team for the third time.
Alexander signed to play college basketball at Creighton University where he was a stand out player as a freshman. His rookie year he appeared in 35 games, including 13 starts. He was named to the Big East's All-Freshman team after averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
By Alexander's junior year at Creighton, he surpassed 1,000 career points (1,376), averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He was named second team All-Big East as a junior. Last season, he also ranked in the top-20 in the Big East in minutes (1st), scoring (6th), defensive rebounds (6th), assists per game (7th), assist/turnover ratio (7th), free throw percentage (9th), three-pointers per game (15th), double-doubles (15th), and rebounding (19th).
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, Alexander had an impressive NBA Summer League where he played in five games for the Nuggets, averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He later signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.
