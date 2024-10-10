Philadelphia 76ers Announce Details for 2024 Blue x White Scrimmage, Presented by Ticketmaster

October 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the 2024 Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. The annual event will again be held at Chase Fieldhouse, home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team's NBA G League affiliate.

The free event will feature newcomer and nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, 2022-23 NBA MVP and 2024 Olympic Gold medalist Joel Embiid, and 2024 NBA All-Star and Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey in addition to the complete 2024-25 76ers roster. Philadelphia is in the midst of a six-game preseason slate ahead of the team's season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at home against Milwaukee (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Squad 76, Sixers Stixers, 76ers mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty, and DJ Ghost will also be on hand, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly event.

Tickets will be available to 76ers Season Ticket Members via a special link starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. At 11 a.m., Partial Plan Holders will have the opportunity to claim tickets. Tickets will then be available to the general public at 1 p.m. Friday.

Chase Fieldhouse doors open at 11:30 a.m. for ticketed guests.

The annual Blue x White Scrimmage is part of Blue Week, which celebrates the start of the 76ers 2024 season.

From Oct. 16 through opening night on Oct. 23, the team will launch a series of fan-centric activations, including limited-time special ticket offers, a digital Opening Night Fan Wall and the chance to receive a 76ers jersey in honor of NBA Jersey Day. More details on Blue Week will be available on Sixers.com and social media accounts in the coming days.

The home and season opener for the Blue Coats is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. versus Raptors 905 at Chase Fieldhouse. Season tickets are on sale now and start at just $13 a seat per game. A limited number of VIP seats, including courtside and premium locations inclusive of complimentary food and beverage, are currently available. The Blue Coats are also accepting deposits for group outings, including birthday parties and reservations for the Wilmington Brew Works Courtside Brewhouse and Beer Garden suite. Details on tickets can be found at WWW.BLUECOATS.TEAM. Contact the Blue Coats Ticket Sales and Service team at BlueCoatsTickets@76ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 10, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Details for 2024 Blue x White Scrimmage, Presented by Ticketmaster - Delaware Blue Coats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.