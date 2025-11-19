Champs Forever: 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Saskatchewan Roughriders reflect on putting it all on the line, doing it for the province, and what it means to speak the words champs forever. A special team, a lasting legacy, 112th Grey Cup champions.







