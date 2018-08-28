Champs Fight into Extras But Lose to Caps

OTTAWA - Three ninth inning runs tied the game for the Ottawa Champions and forced extra innings, but the Quebec Capitales ultimately prevailed 8-6 in ten frames Tuesday evening at RCGT Park in Ottawa.

"It was encouraging the way we swung the bat today," said manager Hal Lanier following the loss. "[Quebec] got the base hits with people in scoring position and we didn't do that enough. We battled back, but gave up some bloop base hits and that was the ballgame."

The Champions rallied in the ninth inning. Two hard-hit balls to third base ended up scoring three runs for Ottawa. CF Chase Harris and SS Daniel Bick both drilled balls at 3B T.J. White, which forced extra innings.

However, Quebec responded with two runs of their own in the top of the tenth. Both runs were charged to RHP James Jones, who took the loss.

Despite a 3B Jordan Caillouet triple in the bottom of the tenth Quebec hung on for an 8-6 win.

Quebec had taken an early lead with two runs in the top of the first. They eventually chased Champions starter RHP Edilson Alvarez after he gave up five earned runs over six innings. Ottawa's four runs in the bottom of the eighth and ninth made the contest interesting.

Harris scored two runs and Guglietti had two hits and a walk when attempting to claw Ottawa back into the game. Lanier made sure to point out that RHP Andrew Cooper and LHP Evan Rutckyj were impressive while both tossing scoreless innings in relief.

