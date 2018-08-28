Architectural Digest Picks Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center as "Best Designed Museum in New Jersey"

Little Falls, NJ - Monday, August 27 - Architectural Digest, the publishing world's "international design authority," has announced its selection for the best designed museums in every state in America, deeming the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center its top pick for the Garden State.

According to AD's introduction to the full list of chosen museums:

"...since one of the roles of any structure is to welcome its visitors, it makes sense that these public venues are stunning designs meant to entice patrons into its doors...AD surveys the most beautifully designed museum in each U.S. state- keeping in mind that sometimes the most remarkable museums are also ones intended to entertain children."

"The House that Yogi Built" on the campus of Montclair State University first opened to children of all ages in 1998 - the same year the Hall of Fame catcher received an honorary doctoral degree from the school. A redesign of the structure by IKON 5 Architects was unveiled in 2011. New exhibits and artifacts have been incorporated into the design since, including a digital, interactive indoor baseball experience, PITCH!, which opened in June of this year, attracting a whole new generation to Yogi's great legacy and our nation's past time.

Read the full AD article here.

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State (NJ) University. The Museum's mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibits and programs.

For additional information about the Museum, please visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973.655.2378.

