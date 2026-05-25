CFL Fantasy Is HERE!

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







You're on the clock! CFL Fantasy presented by TheScore Bet turns fans into GMs. Draft your team now: http://fantasy.cfl.ca/







Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

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