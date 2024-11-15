CFL Awards: Brady Oliveira Takes Home George Reed Most Outstanding Player Award

November 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Brady Oliveira topped the league in rushing yards (1,353) for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Andrew Harris from 2017-19. He has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the past three seasons. Oliveira was instrumental to the Blue Bombers claiming their fourth consecutive West Division title. The former North Dakota Fighting Hawk led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (1,829) for a second straight year.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.