CFL 112th Grey Cup: Montreal vs Saskatchewan: Cinematic Recap

Published on November 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Saskatchewan Roughriders claimed their first Grey Cup since 2013 with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg. Relive the stand-out plays, momentum shifts and champions' moment in this cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.







