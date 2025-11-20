CFL Montreal Alouettes

CFL 112th Grey Cup: Montreal vs Saskatchewan: Cinematic Recap

Published on November 20, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video


The Saskatchewan Roughriders claimed their first Grey Cup since 2013 with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg. Relive the stand-out plays, momentum shifts and champions' moment in this cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.

Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from November 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central