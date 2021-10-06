Cedrola and Garcia Named Double-A South All-Stars

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola and designated hitter Wilson Garcia have been named Double-A South All-Stars.

Lorenzo Cedrola had a career year for the Lookouts in 2021, compiling career-highs in at-bats (406), runs (68), hits (130), total bases (187), home runs (9) and RBIs (61). The outfielder finished the season ranked top 10 in the league in seven categories including average (2nd), hits (1st) and total bases (T-1st). This is the third time Cedrola has been an All-Star in his career, being named a GCL Post-Season All-Star in 2016 and a SAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2017.

This season was Wilson Garcia's first in the Reds organization after spending the previous two years as part of the Cleveland Indians organization. Garcia made quite the impression in his first season with the Lookouts, leading the team in home runs (18) and RBIs (64). The designated hitter ended his year second in the league in RBIs and hits and tied for 1st in total bases. Garcia's All-Star selection is the third of his career and second at the Double-A level.

Season tickets, 7, 14 and 21 game mini-plans are on-sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849.

