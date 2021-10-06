Mitch Nay Named Double-A South Postseason All-Star

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce third baseman Mitch Nay has been named a Double-A South Postseason All-Star for the 2021 season.

The first All-Star in Trash Pandas history, Nay previously earned All-Star selections for High-A Daytona in 2018 and Low-A Lansing in 2014.

Nay, 28, was a mainstay in the Rocket City lineup for the entire season. Over 106 games, Nay batted .237 (176-for-367) with 23 home runs, 54 RBI, 61 runs scored, 59 walks, and 20 doubles. His 23 home runs tied for the Double-A South lead and set a new career-high, surpassing the 17 he hit in 2019 while playing in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

He also ranked among the Double-A South leaders in home runs (T-1st, 23), runs (3rd, 61), walks (4th, 59), games played (T-4th, 106), doubles (T-6th, 20), RBI, (T-9th, 54), and hits (T-10th, 87).

Nay was at his best in August when he was named Double-A South Player of the Month. Over 24 games that month, he batted .333 (29-for-87) with six home runs and 14 RBI while leading the league in runs (19) and total bases (52). He ranked second in hits (29) and third in home runs (6), on-base percentage (.420), slugging percentage (.598), and OPS (1.018). He recorded nine multi-hit games and hit safely in 17 of 24 games in August.

The 2021 season was Nay's first in the Los Angeles Angels system. He was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

