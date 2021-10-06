Trash Pandas to Host Beer & Wine Fest on October 9

The Beer & Wine Festival will be returning to Toyota Field for the second time on Saturday, October 9. Over 100 beer and wine selections will be available for unlimited sampling for guests aged 21 and older. No minors will be permitted.

Standard admission is $50 per person if purchased before the day of the event. On October 9, standard admission tickets will cost $60. VIP tickets for one-hour early access are $60 and will only be offered before October 9. Designated driver tickets are available for $10. Parking at Toyota Field is free.

The VIP tasting begins at 1 p.m., standard admission opens at 2 p.m., all tasting will end at 4 p.m. and the festival will continue until 5 p.m. Upon entry, all guests must present valid ID and will receive a commemorative tasting glass that can be kept after the event.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite beverages, with Best Beer and Best Wine awards presented at the end of the festival.

New to the 2021 Beer & Wine Fest will be The German Beer Garden at the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Hofbrau, Warsteiner, and Bitsburger will highlight the German beer selection.

The band Denim Jawbones will also be playing at the Rock Porch to entertain guests throughout the day. Guests can also play games such as cornhole, beer pong, and cup flop tic-tac-toe on the Bill Penney Plaza. Fans won't have to worry about missing the big game, as the Auburn/Georgia matchup will be shown on the videoboard during the event.

Breweries from Atlanta, Nashville, and Lexington will be on hand in addition to breweries from all areas of Alabama. Hard to find specials such as Good People Snake Handler and Muchacho Mexican Lager will be on site.

Food will be accessible as well, with our sausage cart serving the best brats in town in addition to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The Dumpster Dive concession stand will be serving Bavarian Pretzels as well as beer and wine to purchase along with traditional ballpark fare.

Tickets are available online or in person at the Toyota Field box office.

