Shea Langeliers Named Postseason All-Star, Top MLB Prospect in Double-A South

PEARL - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification. Mississippi Braves catcher Shea Langeliers was named to the Double-A South Postseason All-Star team and the league's top MLB prospect in 2021.

These honors add to being previously named the 2021 Hank Aaron Award winner as the top minor league position player in the Atlanta Braves organization, and Baseball America's top prospect, best power prospect, best defensive catcher, and most exciting player in the Best Tools voting among Double-A South managers.

Langeliers, 23, batted .258 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 52 RBIs, and a .836 OPS in 92 regular-season games. He finished among the Double-A South top 10 in homers (3rd), slugging percentage (3rd, .498), OPS (4th, .836), runs (7th, 56), total bases (8th, 164), extra-base hits (T-9th, 35), and batting (10th).

Langeliers is the club's second-best prospect according to MLB.com, two years after being drafted ninth overall out of Baylor University by the Braves. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound native of Keller, TX., threw out 28 of 69 potential base stealers (40.6%). For reference, Los Angeles' Will Smith leads the majors this season with 22 caught stealing. Langeliers began the season 15-for-26 in catching opposing base stealers (58%).

Langeliers won the Double-A South Player of the Week award for June 25-30 and compiled a team-best 13-game hit streak, July 24-August 13. His three-homer game on June 2 was the second in team history. In a 9-3 win on July 27 at Pensacola to snap an eight-game losing streak, the M-Braves set a club record with seven home runs. Langeliers logged his third of four multi-homer games of 2021.

The Mississippi Braves claimed the 2021 Double-A South Championship by beating the Montgomery Biscuits 3-2 in the best-of-five series. The league title was the second in team history.

