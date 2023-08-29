Cedeño Homers, But Cubs Win Series Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - TinCaps second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño (No. 27 Padres prospect) homered and drove in three runs, but the South Bend Cubs beat Fort Wayne in the series opener, 8-2, on a soggy Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

With 11 games left in the regular season, the 'Caps, are two games behind the West Michigan Whitecaps for the Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot (note: West Michigan's game at Lansing is still in progress).

Cedeño plated the first TinCaps (29-26, 61-60) run of the game with a groundout in the fourth inning. That came on the heels of right fielder Tyler Robertson's first High-A triple. His solo bomb in the sixth travelled 378 feet and cut the deficit to 5-2.

However, South Bend (22-32, 52-67) opened the scoring with a two-run homer by right fielder Brennen Davis (No. 19 Cubs prospect) in the first inning, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Davis, who started the year with Triple-A Iowa, is on a rehab assignment after an injury. They doubled that lead in the second with shortstop Josh Rivera's (No. 22 Cubs prospect) two-run blast.

After the Cedeño's run-scoring ground ball in the fourth, the Cubs scored another in the fifth with a two-out RBI single by second baseman James Triantos (No. 9 Cubs prospect). Then, in the eighth, South Bend plated two more, highlighted by RBI singles from designated hitter Yohendrick Piñango and Rivera.

Fort Wayne scored one time in the ninth as Cedeño picked up his third RBI of the game with a groundout to drive in Robertson again after he had singled, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch.

Reliever Joan Gonzalez pitched two perfect innings out of the bullpen for Fort Wayne, while Cole Paplham added a scoreless ninth.

Catcher Colton Bender also smacked the first triple of his professional career.

Next Game: Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. South Bend (6:35 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Connor Noland

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

