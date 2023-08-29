Chiefs Announce 2024 Home Schedule

August 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - As the Chiefs enter the stretch run of their 2023 season in prime playoff position, the club announced their 2024 home schedule on Tuesday.

Dozer Park will host 66 home games in 2024, kicking off the slate with a six-game set against the Beloit Sky Carp April 9-14. It marks the first time since 2019 that Peoria will open their home schedule against Beloit.

Most notably, Peoria will play host to the South Bend Cubs nine times in 2024, including Independence Day weekend, Thursday, July 4-Saturday, July 6. South Bend also visits Dozer Park June 11-16.

The Chiefs will play a season-high 12 home games against division rivals Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids. Peoria hosts Quad Cities June 25- June 30 and July 30-August 4. The Chiefs welcome the Kernels from May 21-May 26 and August 6- August 11.

Among other schedule notes, Peoria will play 18 home games against teams from the Midwest League East Division. The Chiefs will take on West Michigan, Fort Wayne and Lake County at Dozer Park in 2024. Additionally, the Chiefs are in town for a pair of 12-game homestands next season.

The rest of the 2024 schedule, including game times, will be announced during the offseason. The entire list of home games can be found below.

2024 HOME DATES:

April 9-14- vs Beloit

April 23-28- vs Wisconsin

May 14-19- vs West Michigan

May 21-May 26- vs Cedar Rapids

June 11-June 16- vs South Bend

June 25-June 30- vs Quad Cities

July 4-July 6- vs South Bend

July 19-July 21- vs Beloit

July 30-August 4- vs Quad Cities

August 6-August 11- vs Cedar Rapids

August 20-August 25- vs Fort Wayne

September 3-September 8- vs Lake County

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.