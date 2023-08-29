Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM Game at Great Lakes)

August 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 29, 2023lGame # 55 (121)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-27, 60-60) at Great Lakes Loons (26-28, 71-48)

RH Kevin Abel (1-1, 7.36) vs. RH Peter Heubeck (0-2, 16.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 9 (at Dow Diamond: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 1).

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 4, Dayton 0. Four Lansing pitchers scattered seven hits as the Lugnuts shutout the Dragons in the series finale. Lansing won the last four games in the set, limiting the Dragons to a total of six runs, after Dayton had won the first two. Justice Thompson led the Dragons with two hits. Dragons pitchers allowed just five hits and struck out 14 but surrendered a pair of two-run innings. Zach Maxwell (2 IP) and Myles Gayman (1 IP) each continued personal scoreless streaks out of the Dayton bullpen.

Last Series (August 22-27 vs. Lansing): Dayton went 2-4 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .205 batting average; 3.0 runs/game; 3 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.33 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, three and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with 12 games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

The Dragons have a chance to lead the Midwest League in team pitching for the first time since 2011 and the second time in franchise history. Currently, the Dragons are among three clubs with team ERAs rounded to 3.77. Taken to the fourth decimal place, the Dragons rank second, at 3.770, behind Peoria's 3.768. Great Lakes is at 3.775.

The Dragons bullpen currently has the best combined ERA in the MWL at 3.70. The Dragons last led the MWL in bullpen ERA in 2011.

Player Notes

Jack Rogers in his last 25 games is batting .319, collecting seven home runs, two triples, six doubles, 24 RBI.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 12 games is batting .304 with two home runs, three doubles, and 10 runs batted in.

Cade Hunter over his last nine games is batting .300 with one home run.

Zach Maxwell over his last four games: 7.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 SO.

Braxton Roxby over his last 27 G (since May 14): 3-2, 1.56 ERA, 4 saves, 40.1 IP, 24 H, 16 BB, 47 SO, .167 opponent's average.

Myles Gayman over his last five games: 13.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB,11 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 30 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chris McElvain (1-1, 4.79) at Great Lakes RH Jared Karros (3-4, 3.95 w/Rancho Cuca.)

Thursday, August 31 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Hunter Parks (3-6, 4.07) at Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-4, 2.93)

Friday, Sept. 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Acuña (7-3, 3.61) at Great Lakes RH Jerming Rosario (6-5, 5.37)

Saturday, Sept. 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-2, 1.95) at Great Lakes LH Maddux Bruns (0-6, 4.87)

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.