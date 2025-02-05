Cavalry FC Signs Owen Antoniuk and Max Piepgrass to Short-Term Contracts

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of forward Owen Antoniuk and midfielder Max Piepgrass to short-term contracts ahead of the start of the club's 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on Thursday.

Antoniuk, 22, and Piepgrass, 20, were in pre-season training camp with Cavalry and will provide additional depth to the squad as it prepares to face Pumas UNAM of Mexico's Liga MX in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup starting on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Both players have been added to the club's Concacaf Champions Cup roster and are available for selection as Cavalry faces Pumas at 8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT. at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. Select tickets are still available via the club's website.

Antoniuk earned an invite to Cavalry's pre-season training camp after he was selected as the 16th overall pick in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Born and raised in Calgary, Antoniuk represented his hometown University of Calgary over two years in U SPORTS competition in 2023 and 2024. He scored eight goals and contributed five assists in twelve appearances for the Dinos. Antoniuk also featured for League1 Alberta side Calgary Foothills in 2024, scoring ten goals in ten appearances and finishing as the league's top goal scorer. He previously represented Atlético Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League and Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS Next Pro in 2022.

Piepgrass, 20, signed a CPL-U SPORTS contract with his hometown club Cavalry in April 2024 and spent much of the regular season with the side before returning to Cape Breton University to continue his schooling in August of last year. This marks his third stint with the club, after Piepgrass made three appearances for Cavalry between CPL and Canadian Championship play in 2021 while signed to a development contract. At the U SPORTS level, Piepgrass won the 2023 U SPORTS Men Soccer Championship with the Capers. He has also represented Calgary Foothills in League1 Alberta play.

Owen Antoniuk

Oh-win, An-toe-knee-uhk

Position: Forward

Birthdate: Aug. 6, 2002

Birthplace: Calgary, Canada

Max Piepgrass

Max, Peep-grass

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: Feb. 7, 2004

Birthplace: Calgary, Canada

