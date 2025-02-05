Wanderers Kick-Off Training Camp, Presented by WestJet on February 10 in Halifax

February 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers will begin their 2025 training camp, presented by WestJet, on Monday, February 10 in Halifax. This year's pre-season will also include a 12-day trip to England, and a total of six pre-season matches against Canadian and international opposition.

Players report to Halifax on Feb. 5 before kicking off a month of sessions in Nova Scotia. Training sessions will be closed to the public, with the exception of a free-to-attend practice on March 10 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

On March 12, the squad will depart for England, where the club will hold a camp at The Nest, a state-of-the-art training centre operated by Norwich City FC Community Sports Foundation. The facility features high-quality grass pitches, floodlit turf pitches and accommodations. While overseas, the Wanderers will play three pre-season friendlies against professional teams from England.

The Wanderers return to Halifax on March 23, where they will complete training camp in Nova Scotia in preparation for the 2025 CPL season. A final pre-season friendly will be played in Halifax, with details on a date and opponent to be announced in the coming weeks.

The full training camp roster will be announced on Monday, February 10.

Key dates:

February 6 - Players report for medicals and workouts

February 10 - First full team session

March 10 - Open training session, free to attend.

March 12 - Team departs for Norwich, UK

March 23 - Team returns to Halifax, NS

